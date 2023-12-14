Who Embodies Unitarian Universalism in Your Life? Nominate Them for a 2024 Award

Do you know a religious professional or layperson who exemplifies the values of Unitarian Universalism through their long-term actions and deeds?

If so, consider nominating them for the 2024 Award for Distinguished Service to the Cause of Unitarian Universalism. The due date for receipt of nominations is January 1, 2024.

Learn more about what to include, eligibility, and where to send nominations.

Who are past recipients of the Award for Distinguished Service to the Cause of Unitarian Universalism?

Recent Distinguished Service Award honorees include:

2023: Rev. Rosemary Bray McNatt

2022: Rev. William G. Sinkford

2021: Rev. Mr. Barb Greve

2021: Elandria Williams

2019: Rev. Dr. Mark Morrison-Reed

See the full list of past honorees.