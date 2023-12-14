Who Embodies Unitarian Universalism in Your Life? Nominate Them for a 2024 Award

Advertisement
Do you know a religious professional or layperson who exemplifies the values of Unitarian Universalism through their long-term actions and deeds?
If so, consider nominating them for the 2024 Award for Distinguished Service to the Cause of Unitarian Universalism. The due date for receipt of nominations is January 1, 2024.
Learn more about what to include, eligibility, and where to send nominations.
Who are past recipients of the Award for Distinguished Service to the Cause of Unitarian Universalism?
Recent Distinguished Service Award honorees include:
2023: Rev. Rosemary Bray McNatt
2022: Rev. William G. Sinkford
2021: Rev. Mr. Barb Greve
2021: Elandria Williams
2019: Rev. Dr. Mark Morrison-Reed
See the full list of past honorees.