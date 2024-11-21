Meet the Artist Behind ‘An Indigenous People’s History of the United States’ Graphic Novel

The Beacon Press project is an illustrated retelling of the award-winning book by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz.

Two panels from a graphic novel version of "An Indigenous People's History of the United States.

Panels from the new graphic novel version of Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz's An Indigenous People's History of the United States. Illustrator Paul Peart-Smith adapted the award-winning book, and both are Beacon Press publications.

© Beacon Press

Beacon Press has introduced a full-color graphic novel version of Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s An Indigenous People’s History of the United States.

Dunbar-Ortiz's award-winning book retells history by examining how U.S. policy worked to displace or eliminate Indigenous people and seize their land. It was the 2019–2020 UUA Common Read.

The 120-page graphic adaptation is illustrated by Paul Peart-Smith and edited by Paul Buhle. It is available for purchase now, including from the InSpirit bookstore or directly from Beacon Press.

A recorded Q&A with Peart-Smith follows:

Q&A with Adaptor and Illustrator Paul Peart-Smith

Highlights from the Q&A with Paul Peart-Smith

Q: How did you begin the process of adapting Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz’s work?
A: I read the book first and then made notes along with my research collaborator Dylan Davis.
Once we had an outline, a plot of what we’d focus on, I drew up a rough sketch version of the entire book, called a ‘thumbnail version.’ I then did the final art based on the rough with added use of reference picked up by Dylan and myself. Gathered my favorite art around me and prayed a lot.
Q: What does your artistic process look like?
A: . . .I’m trying to find a way into the content in a way that resonates for me.
I try different approaches, different tools and so on, and after a while it settles down, and the production process kicks in.
Then I grind.
Q: What do you hope readers take away from this new edition?
A: I hope the book will serve to underline and enhance the important work that Roxanne did in the original prose version of the book.

I’ve kept her voice, and I hope I did a visual appeal, which will translate and enhance and widen the audience for the message.

