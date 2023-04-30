Moment of Reflection – Blessing: Do Not Fear Agitation / No temas a la agitación

Do not fear agitation, for agitation is the rhythm of life itself; to be put into motion, to be stirred.

Do not fear the movements that decenter what you always thought permanent.

You carry within the center of your understanding the compass to show you the way.

Carry with you the love that will hold you, the vision that will guide you, the relationships to all beings and the world that will ground you. Go in peace and in gentle agitation to stir this world to the side of love.

No temas a la agitación pues tal es el ritmo de la vida misma; ser puesto en movimiento, incitarte.

No temas los movimientos que decentran lo que creías permanente.

Llevas dentro el centro de tu entendimiento, la brújula que te muestra el camino.

Lleva contigo el amor que te sostendrá, la visión que te guiará, las relaciones con todos los seres y el mundo que te enraizarán a la tierra. Ve en paz y, con una suave agitación, mueve a este mundo hacia el lado del amor.

This blessing previously appeared on Worship Web (uua.org/worshipweb).