I can feel the change coming

Like growing pains

I feel the change in my bones

Pulling me

Stretching me

Forming me

Into the true I am

Can you feel it?

The change in our bodies

As we adapt

Grow

Change

The weight shifting and molding to fit

This evolving body that we are in

Guided by faith that this too will pass

We can survive this because our ancestors survived

Can you feel them in your DNA?

You, a mixture of their particles that was molded to

fit your spirit

Change and shift

Mold and grow

Yet in some ways

we stay the same