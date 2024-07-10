Read the New UU Shared Values Statement that Passed during GA 2024

The Unitarian Universalist Association’s new Shared Values statement that passed a General Assembly delegate vote in June is now available online.

The statement of values reflects changes to Article II of the UUA Bylaws, which includes its “Principles and Purposes” as the foundation of all the work of the UUA, its member congregations, and its covenanted communities.

LINK: Read the Full Text of the UU Shared Values Statement that Passed in June 2024.

The new values are Equity, Generosity, Interdependence, Justice, Pluralism, and Transformation, centered around Love.

Unitarian Universalist Association bylaws mandate that Article II be reviewed every fifteen years. It has been revised numerous times over the history of the UUA. The last wholesale revision before this year happened in 1987.