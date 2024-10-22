Unitarian Universalism Influenced This Halloween Movie Starring Brian Cox

Childhood memories of growing up in a Unitarian Universalist household are central to a 2024 Halloween movie written and directed by Matt Greene-Delanghe, the son of a UU minister.

Skelly, named after a children’s game, tells the story of a boy who has lost his grandfather and is processing his grief while putting together a haunted house. Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox, who most recently played Logan Roy on the hit television series Succession, stars as the boy’s grandfather. It also stars Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), and Andy Comeau (NCIS).

The film has nods to Unitarian Universalism, including the extinguishing of a chalice at the end of sermon. Greene-Delanghe is the son of Rev. Kathy Duhon, who served as minister of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and retired in 2009.

The movie filmed for three days at that congregation, according to an article by The Berkshire Edge. And Rev. Duhon makes an appearance as an extra.

Skelly is available to rent or purchase on Vudu TVOD, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Tubi. Check out the trailer.