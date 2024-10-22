Unitarian Universalism Influenced This Halloween Movie Starring Brian Cox

Life

Unitarian Universalism Influenced This Halloween Movie Starring Brian Cox

Skelly is about a boy’s journey through grief after the loss of his grandfather. It has nods to Unitarian Universalism.

Staff Writer
A blue-eyed person with a white-hair goatee and short white hair tucked under a gray skull cap leans forward, forearms resting on a piece of furniture, hands clasped. The person is wearing an open orange, long-sleeve, button-up shirt with a white t-shirt underneath. They have a brownish gray vest on top. Behind them is an industrial-looking standing shelf with trinkets, including a statue of a lamb, vases, and a potted plant.

Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox, who played Logan Roy on the hit show Succession, stars in Skelly, a movie influenced by the film writer and director's childhood in a Unitarian Universalist household.

© Glass House Distribution

Advertisement

Childhood memories of growing up in a Unitarian Universalist household are central to a 2024 Halloween movie written and directed by Matt Greene-Delanghe, the son of a UU minister.

Skelly, named after a children’s game, tells the story of a boy who has lost his grandfather and is processing his grief while putting together a haunted house. Emmy award-winning actor Brian Cox, who most recently played Logan Roy on the hit television series Succession, stars as the boy’s grandfather. It also stars Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), and Andy Comeau (NCIS).

The film has nods to Unitarian Universalism, including the extinguishing of a chalice at the end of sermon. Greene-Delanghe is the son of Rev. Kathy Duhon, who served as minister of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting of South Berkshire in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and retired in 2009.

The movie filmed for three days at that congregation, according to an article by The Berkshire Edge. And Rev. Duhon makes an appearance as an extra.

Skelly is available to rent or purchase on Vudu TVOD, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Tubi. Check out the trailer.

View on YouTube

Advertisement