UUA Condemns Violence Against Gaza: Read the Statement

A statement from the Unitarian Universalist Association released Wednesday condemns the Israeli military’s ongoing violence against Gaza as well as the U.S. government’s complicity in the crisis in Gaza.

According to the statement: "... The Unitarian Universalist Association reiterates our condemnation of the Israeli military’s ongoing violence against Gaza and joins again with the growing chorus of voices across the globe urging immediate and total ceasefire, the provision of massive emergency humanitarian aid, and the safe return of all hostages and prisoners."

The UUA condemned the U.S. government’s complicity in the crisis in Gaza, "from providing massive military aid to Israel to slashing funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian Refugees.

"Without international pressure, the Netanyahu administration will undoubtedly follow through on their vow to achieve 'total victory' by decimating the entirety of Gaza," the statement reads. "We call for the U.S. government to stop funding Israel’s military machine, and to leverage its unrivaled influence upon Israel and in the world community to intervene and stop the attacks on Gaza.

The UUA first joined the call for a ceasefire in Palestine and Israel in October.

Read the full statement here.