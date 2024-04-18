Join the First-Ever UU Climate Justice Revival, and Let’s Reimagine Together

UUA President Rev. Dr. Sofía Betancourt, who is trained as an environmental ethicist, invites all Unitarian Universalists to participate in the transformative conversation this September.

An illustration of two people facing each other. Their minds reflect planet earth and blooming wildflowers of bright colors.
Unitarian Universalists can deepen their connection to the planet and each other during the first national Climate Justice Revival this fall.

Reimagine Together: From an Extractive Age to a New Era, which takes place September 28 and 29, offers attendees inspiring collective worship, creative learning, and new frameworks at the intersection of climate and justice.

In a video address, UUA President Rev. Dr. Sofía Betancourt invites all Unitarian Universalists to come into the conversation and help imagine a more just future.

