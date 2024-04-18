Join the First-Ever UU Climate Justice Revival, and Let’s Reimagine Together

Unitarian Universalists can deepen their connection to the planet and each other during the first national Climate Justice Revival this fall.

Reimagine Together: From an Extractive Age to a New Era, which takes place September 28 and 29, offers attendees inspiring collective worship, creative learning, and new frameworks at the intersection of climate and justice.

In a video address, UUA President Rev. Dr. Sofía Betancourt invites all Unitarian Universalists to come into the conversation and help imagine a more just future.