In a recorded Ingathering message, UUA President Rev. Dr. Sofía Betancourt marks the start of a new congregational year with a call to meet the moment.

"And I hope that we can all turn to one another in the coming months as we live out our mission, grounded in Unitarian Universalism's insistence that no one is disposable, that all communities are worthy of safety and thriving, and that we will all get free together," says Rev. Dr. Betancourt.

Experience the full video greeting: