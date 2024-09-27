UU World’s Newsletter Launches in October. Get the details.

UU World is thrilled to announce the launch of our twice-a-month newsletter that showcases the latest updates from our website.

We named our newsletter Wayfinder because it is intended to help you navigate your journey with Unitarian Universalist Shared Values as an ever-present guide. Wayfinder will bring revelatory, insightful, spiritually nourishing updates right to your email inbox.

How to Receive the Wayfinder Newsletter UU World subscribers are automatically registered to receive this free newsletter. Non-subscribers can visit uuworld.org/newsletter to sign up. Have questions? Email world@uua.org.

If you are a UU World subscriber, you are automatically signed up to receive our newsletter, which will debut on Thursday, Oct. 17. If you’re not a UU World subscriber, you can still sign up to receive Wayfinder. Visit uuworld.org/newsletter and enter your email address.

Why should you be excited about Wayfinder? Here is some of what you can expect:

Inspiration and Resources. If you’re seeking motivation, practical resources, or replicable case studies that show how you can make a difference in a broken world, our newsletter will connect you with stories about UUs and congregations that are centering love in courageous ways.

Exclusive content. Aside from featuring what’s on our website and making those stories easier to find, our newsletter will also include pieces that are unavailable elsewhere, such as behind-the-scenes essays from staff about recent stories they’ve worked on, specially curated pieces from our archives, and more.

Community Connection. Wayfinder is another touchpoint for you to stay connected to Unitarian Universalism in your daily life. As part of the UUA Communications team, led by Director of Communications and Public Ministry Rev. Nancy McDonald Ladd, UU World is committed to amplifying thoughtful storytelling that reflects UUs’ lived experiences and reaffirms the power of UU community.

We’re excited to embark on this new journey together. If you have any questions, please email world@uua.org.