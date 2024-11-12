UUA Moderator Election Nominees Announced

The Board of Trustees of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) has made two nominations for the position of moderator of the UUA for an election to be held in June 2025.

On November 11, 2024, the board voted to nominate:

Natasha Walker , Developmental Board Chair at Black Lives of Unitarian Universalism (BLUU), who is running as an individual candidate, and

Rev. Kimberly Quinn Johnson, minister of the UU Congregation of the South Fork on Long Island in Bridgehampton, New York, and Bill Young, a trustee on the UUA Board who also serves as the UUA Secretary, who are running as a team. If elected, Johnson and Young will serve as co-moderators.

The Moderator Search Committee (MSC) made those two recommendations for the board to vote on. The MSC was appointed by the board to recommend qualified individuals or teams of individuals for the board’s review and potential nomination.

The election for the new moderator or co-moderators, who serve for a term of six years, will take place at General Assembly 2025, a multiplatform GA to be held June 19-22 online and in person in Baltimore, Maryland. The newly elected moderator or co-moderators will take office immediately after GA 2025. The term of the current co-moderators, Rev. Meg Riley and Charles du Mond, ends after GA 2025.

Find More Information: https://www.uua.org/uuagovernance/elections/candidates-uua-moderator-2025-2031

In addition to the two options nominated by the board, a candidate or candidate team may run by petition to the secretary of the Association. The deadline is February 1, 2025, for candidates who choose to file a nomination by petition.

The moderator, a volunteer position, is the chief governance officer of the UUA. The moderator chairs the UUA Board of Trustees; is the presiding officer at the annual General Assembly; and works closely with the board, executive staff, and committees of the Association to shape and hold the vision and mission of the UUA.

Later this month, UU World will post online Q&A interviews with Walker and the Johnson/Young team.

Natasha Walker © Submitted

Rev. Kimberly Quinn Johnson © Submitted