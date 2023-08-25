Reflecting Upon the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington

Editor’s Note: On August 28, 1963, an estimated 1,500 Unitarian Universalists joined the 250,000 Americans who gathered in Washington, D.C., for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. The Unitarian Universalist Association recognizes this seminal history with the following message, and UU World magazine shares its commitment.

“As the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington approaches, we honor this foundational moment. Yet, we know that the fight for full equity and civil rights is far from over.

While we recognize the dedication and courage of those who came before, we also recognize that this history, especially for UUs, is complex. In his well-known speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared a vision of Beloved Community. As Unitarian Universalists, we are called to continue working in solidarity with Black-led movements for justice.

We recommit to this essential work in the face of rising authoritarianism and attacks on civil liberties, including voting rights.”

The Association’s UU the Vote initiative has focused UU organizing not only on voter mobilization, but on democracy as a whole beyond election cycles. It also continues to deepen collaborations with congregations, UU State Action Networks, and Movements led by frontline communities.

For further reading on Unitarian Universalism’s complicated history on issues of race,UU World recommends this article, which includes a list of additional resources: “The Empowerment Tragedy” by the Rev. Dr. Mark D. Morrison-Reed.