A More Accessible ‘Virtual Hymnal’ for UUs Is on the Way

Nearly every Unitarian Universalist congregation has come to love–and wear out the pages of—hymnals such as Singing the Living Tradition and Singing the Journey. Now, thanks to the appointment of a Virtual Hymnal Task Force, the Unitarian Universalist Association has begun development of a digital hymnal.

"Our mission," says Camille Hatton, consulting manager of the Task Force, "is to build a living collection of song resources through an accessible, equitable, online platform grounded in UU values. This virtual hymnal will help Unitarian Universalism live into our prophetic calling as a joyful, liberatory, and anti-oppressive faith."

In partnership with the Association of Unitarian Universalist Music Ministries, the Task Force has spent months researching both the licensing agreements required for such a project and the technology platforms capable of hosting this unprecedented hymn collection.

The Task Force spent the winter of 2024 putting just as much energy into reaching out to UUs–musicians, professional religious leaders, and congregational members–to solicit their input.

"We’ve been excited to hear from so many UUs," reports Hatton, “and to meet with so many of them on Zoom to better understand congregations’ needs and wishes.”

The Virtual Hymnal Task Force is not selecting or soliciting hymns at this time. Only after a pilot has been developed, and more feedback provided about that technology and its capacities, will the Task Force take on the work of adding new music.

For more information visit www.uua.org/worship/lab/virtual-hymnal.