This holiday season invites us to be present and attuned to the blessings and wonders of life around us - to family, friends, community, to sun and moon, to the trees and animals, to the rivers and the seas, to all of the beauty of this planet, and the goodness and compassion in the human heart.

Let us all make time in this season to pause, to nurture love and care for each other. And to find joy in the many gifts we already have and the peaceful moments wherever we find them.