Engage with the Article II Study Commission

For Unitarian Universalism to grow life-saving love in this world, we need strong roots.

As one way of renewing those roots, the Unitarian Universalist Association Board has charged the Article II Study Commission with examining the part of the UUA’s Bylaws that contains our Principles, Purposes, and Sources. The board challenged us to ground our work in love and to focus on what Unitarian Universalism would need to be a vital religion into the twenty-first century.

We’re meeting with stakeholder groups and conducting a series of online meetings open to all. We’ve created resources to enable congregations to have conversations that will help us envision the road ahead. In addition, we’ll be hosting conversations during the 2022 General Assembly, building on the ones we conducted at the 2021 GA. We’ll present suggested changes ahead of the 2023 General Assembly. Our general design philosophy is to “fail fast and fail often”—we learn from our previous conversations and try out new questions, new conversations, and new ways of considering the elements of Article II.

If you’re interested in providing input, one key way is to fill out our individual survey. We also encourage you to join our mailing list to find out about opportunities to connect; at the bottom of any of our update pages, you’ll find a box where you can sign up. Please join us in this important work to shape the future of our faith.