Atlanta Congregation Holds Grand Opening for New Campus

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta (UUCA) has long served as a spiritual and cultural hub, reaching beyond its walls to invest in the broader community. From serving as the first integrated church in Atlanta, to supporting the King family and the Civil Rights Movement, the congregation's legacy speaks to the power this community holds.

Now, after years without a building, UUCA has held the grand opening of its new campus at 2650 N. Druid Hills Road NE in Atlanta, Georgia.

The campus is a planned site of faith-based innovation, from the opening of a renewed art gallery, to social justice initiatives, to groundbreaking Sunday worship. Georgia State Senator Nan Orrock was a guest at the opening ceremony, where many national and regional personalities participated. UUA Director of Stewardship and Development, Rev. Lauren Smith, was among the attendees and guest speakers.

The new UUCA campus offers opportunities to fulfill the congregation's mission of "transforming lives through courageous action and soulful connection." The congregation hopes to launch a radically inclusive and diverse artistic community space through its Pulgram Gallery.

"We look forward to welcoming both our congregation and the broader Atlanta community to First Friday Art Parties," said Shay Stewart, "providing a platform for the advancement of emerging and marginalized voices while also connecting our community."

"In a time of great cultural divisiveness, the UUCA community aspires to ask, 'How do we reach beyond?'" says Stewart. "How can Unitarian Universalism be a faith that pushes us to connect across differences, to materially invest in our broader communities, to innovate in a way that serves more diverse congregations, and to invite transformation?"

UUCA's outward-facing grand opening showcased both broader UU values and the congregation's efforts to innovate worship and congregational connection. Speaking at the ceremony, Smith said, "I’m excited for the ways that this space...opens up new possibilities and opportunities to live your mission. I encourage you to be bold."

