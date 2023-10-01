Dark of winter, soft and still,

your quiet calm surrounds me.

Let my thoughts go where they will;

ease my mind profoundly.

And then my soul will sing a song,

a blessed song of love eternal.

Gentle darkness, soft and still,

bring your quiet to me.

Darkness, soothe my weary eyes,

that I may see more clearly.

When my heart with sorrow cries,

comfort and caress me.

And then my soul may hear a voice,

a still, small voice of love eternal.

Darkness, when my fears arise,

let your peace flow through me.