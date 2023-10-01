Advertisement
Dark of winter, soft and still,
your quiet calm surrounds me.
Let my thoughts go where they will;
ease my mind profoundly.
And then my soul will sing a song,
a blessed song of love eternal.
Gentle darkness, soft and still,
bring your quiet to me.
Darkness, soothe my weary eyes,
that I may see more clearly.
When my heart with sorrow cries,
comfort and caress me.
And then my soul may hear a voice,
a still, small voice of love eternal.
Darkness, when my fears arise,
let your peace flow through me.