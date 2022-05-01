Engaging with the UU Common Read

Discussion materials for the 2021–2022 UU Common Read, Defund Fear: Safety Without Policing, Prisons, and Punishment, will be released in April.

Discussion guides using a small group ministry format will be available both for any UU congregational or community group and for BIPOC-only groups.

Additional resources are currently available at uua.org/read, including some guidance to readers and a one-hour recorded conversation with Defund Fear author Zach Norris and UU religious professionals, moderated by UU World editor Roger Santodomingo, about ways the book resonates with UU theology(ies).

Defund Fear and the accompanying resources call on UUs to bring individual and collective awareness to our responsibilities within communities as we faithfully create and maintain our shared public safety. Bulk purchase discounts are available from InSpirit: The UUA Bookstore and Gift Shop.