UUA General Assembly Will Explore “Faithfully Becoming” 

This year’s annual General Assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association will be an important one for shaping the future of the faith, with UUs electing the next UUA president and considering a major overhaul of a key portion of the Association’s bylaws.

The theme of GA 2023, which will meet June 21–June 25, is “Faithfully Becoming.” Programming will focus on becoming adaptive and resilient, theologically rooted, skilled in faithful practice, and connected in community. Participants at this year’s GA can attend virtually or in person in host city Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

This year, “the depth, quality, and accessibility of services available for programming will see improvements,” says LaTonya Richardson, director of General Assembly and Conference Services. There will also be more networking opportunities, in person and online.

Notable business will include the election of a new UUA president for a six-year term, and a first vote on the Article II Study Commission’s recommendations. The commission, which has been examining Article II of the UUA bylaws—which includes the Principles, Purposes, and Sources—presented its final draft of recommended changes to the UUA Board in January (read it at uua.org/a2sc-report). The proposed new language will be the subject of several mini-assemblies before the GA vote. If it passes with a simple majority, it will then require a two-thirds majority vote at GA 2024 to be formally adopted.

Richardson says this year’s early-bird registration rates have not increased over recent years, and there is also a $100 discount for first-time in-person attendees. As always, financial support and a payment plan are available for registration and housing.

Register at uua.org/ga/registration. For more details and programming updates, visit uua.org/ga.