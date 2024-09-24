UUA Statement Renews Call for End of Violence in Israel and Gaza, Release of Hostages

In a statement released Tuesday, the Unitarian Universalist Association again calls for an end to the escalating violence in Gaza and Israel and for the release of all hostages.

“Our commitment, in partnership with all those who value basic human rights, only grows more urgent as the escalation of the conflict into Lebanon threatens to engulf the entire region,” according to the statement, which was developed by the Office of the President and other senior national staff of the UUA.

The Association specifically endorses the following:

As our Action of Immediate Witness articulates, Unitarian Universalists and our partners call for a robust international commitment to ending continued settler advancement and military occupation of the Palestinian territories, along with an end to unconditional military aid to the State of Israel until that goal is realized. Along with the Apartheid Free Communities Network, sponsored by the American Friends Service Committee and other people of faith, we have pledged to align ourselves with the goals of freedom, justice, and equality for the Palestinian people and all people.

We further recognize that hostage-taking inherently violates those basic human rights, and that the release of hostages who have survived their long ordeal is an essential component of an end to this current phase of conflict.

The new message follows similar public statements from the UUA.

In February, the UUA condemned the Israeli military’s ongoing violence against Gaza and the U.S. government’s complicity in the crisis in Gaza.

Last June, UU delegates approved an Action of Immediate Witness, “Solidarity with Palestinians” during the UUA’s all-virtual General Assembly. It passed with a 73.5 percent vote.

Another resolution, “UUA General Assembly Support for October 7 Hostages,” passed at GA with 77 percent of votes in favor. The resolution was brought forward in response to the UUA President’s Report.