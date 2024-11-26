‘It’s Go-Time’: How to Donate to the Pink Haven Campaign on Faithify

The number of emails from transgender, two-spirit, and other gender-expansive people to the Pink Haven Coalition, which offers them potentially life-saving aid, has steeply increased since November 6.

Before then, Pink Haven could expect to receive a couple messages a day from people seeking resources or information, said Rev. Laura Randall, a Pink Haven co-coordinator and the director for Congregational Relations at the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee.

Ways to Support the Pink Haven Coalition’s Mission Donate to the fundraiser on Faithify.

Amplify the fundraiser on social media or by email.

Contact the Pink Haven Coalition if you can offer housing to a passenger.

But on the day after the November 5 General Election, twenty emails landed in the coalition’s inbox, which has continued to ping with urgent requests for relocation to safer states or questions about what to do before the presidential inauguration.

To keep up with demand, Pink Haven has launched a Faithify campaign with the goal of raising as much funding as possible for grants to support the safety and well-being of trans, two-spirit, and gender-expansive people living under hostile governments in the United States.

Pink Haven plans to use the next sixty days to quickly build more capacity and move as many people as it can before the new president takes office, Randall said.

“It’s go-time,” she said. “We’ve been preparing for a worst-case scenario for a while now. We really need folks to take action.”

What is the Pink Haven Coalition?

As Fin Leary reported in “Pink Haven Coalition Helps Transgender People Relocate and Access Gender-Affirming Care,” the coalition is a joint project between frontline trans organizers, UUSC, the Unitarian Universalist Association, other progressive faith groups, and mutual aid networks across the country. In early 2023, the main organizers of this work approached UUSC and the UUA when they saw the increase in anti-trans laws being proposed and passed. Through the Pink Haven Coalition, the UUA and UUSC are a part of creating a network to organize housing and transportation for these “passengers,” the name the coalition has given to the people it is helping.