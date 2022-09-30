We Are Called to Help Those Affected by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for only a matter of hours, but the recovery will take days, weeks, months, and maybe longer. Because of climate change, disasters have been impacting our congregations and their communities with increasing rapidity.

AP News reported:

From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights crashing onto roadways and some buildings simply being destroyed, the impact was everywhere and almost nothing was spared. The only difference between one place and the next was the severity of the problems.

Your donation to the UUA Disaster Relief Fund allows the UUA to respond flexibly on your behalf to tragedies that overtake us. Contributions from UU congregations are the single largest source of funds to the UUA Disaster Relief Fund, followed by gifts from individuals.

With your donation, we are able to aid congregations, their members, and their communities. Please donate at UUA's website today.

