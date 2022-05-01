Q&A: Public Theologian Jé Exodus Hooper

Offering compassion has always been seen in our tradition—and particularly from a western lens—as acts of service that can often lean towards maybe donating money or providing resources. But when I’m talking about love, I’m talking about it from the state of what James Baldwin calls love: a state of being, a state of beingness, and a state of grace. Where I don’t have to apologize for the person or conditions I come from, but I’m able to fully show up as I’m able to. Because my humanity is just as important as your humanity. My story is just as valuable as your story. And as we move along, you don’t take the lead, but I walk alongside you. I’ve been wondering how many of us are willing to take that risk, to say, “Let’s do this together and really work together and really have a mindset that there really is no head and there is no tail,” so that we’re actually really working for the benefit and mutual aid of each other. That’s the work that I’m after.