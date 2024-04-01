Moment of Reflection: Prayer for the Lamp Keeper

My prayer for you today is that you understand that you cannot be and say everything. That you are a light, a lamp in the night to help people find their way, but you cannot be their way.

Remember also that a steady lamp by which others may guide their own journey is a gift from and to the universe.

Be steady, but do not deny your own humanity. Do not forget to take breaks. Do not let your desire to be that steward of that lamp keep you too long from your own journey.

Share the burden.

Share the responsibility.

Share the honor with others.