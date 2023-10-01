Moment of Joy: Celebration

This photo was taken at the end of the Service of the Living Tradition, which honors religious professionals’ milestones, at General Assembly 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky. Music Director David B. Smith, from All Souls Tulsa, ended the service with rousing music that got participants, attendees, and choir members dancing in the aisles.

The photo is part of a retrospective series chosen by documentary photographer Nancy Pierce, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte, North Carolina, who retired in July after photographing every in-person GA since 1993.

“I chose it because it was celebratory and brightly colored,” Pierce says. “The Service of the Living Tradition is always quite solemn, but afterwards there are a lot of congratulations going on, and this one was extra celebratory.”