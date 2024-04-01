Moment of Reflection: Together, a Better World

Out of a community of diverse heritage and belief;

we come together to share our hope, and to create good in the world.

The prophets of all traditions and times have taught

that we are called to mercy, generosity, and mutual care,

and that to be great is to serve.

We know that there can be no enduring happiness for humanity

so long as suffering and want go unrelieved;

until all may be sheltered, none of us is truly at home.

May the power of our various faiths sustain us in this work,

that we may be the hands of holy creativity and justice;

and together build a better world.