'Love Will Not Die Here Today': UU Minister Delivers Powerful Post-Election Message of Resistance

Spirit

'Love Will Not Die Here Today': UU Minister Delivers Powerful Post-Election Message of Resistance

In a November 10 sermon titled "The Love of Liberty," Rev. Dr. Daniel Kanter called on Unitarian Universalists to uphold freedom and progressive values.

Staff Writer
A screenshot of a YouTube video posted by First Unitarian Church of Dallas. The image is of Rev. Dr. Daniel Kanter who is delivering a sermon. Kanter wears a button up shirt and a tie, a ministerial robe, a Unitarian Universalist stole over it. The have short hair, glasses, and have a small headworn microphone. Behind them is a wall with hanging quilts.

"Love will not die here today, friends. No it won't. They can try to extinguish our flame and silence us or tell us the world is a hateful place, but love will not die here today," said Rev. Dr. Daniel Kanter during a post-election sermon delivered Sunday, November 10, at First Unitarian Church of Dallas.

© First Unitarian Church of Dallas YouTube Channel

Advertisement

Rev. Dr. Daniel Kanter wrote three sermons for three scenarios, and none of them made it with him to the First Unitarian Church of Dallas pulpit the Sunday after the General Election, he said to the congregants before him.

"I chose none of them because they didn't adequately describe the stages of grief and hope and shame and failure and challenge I've been through since Tuesday [November 5]. I hoped our progressive values would finally be affirmed in our country. I hope that somehow our progressive values would rise above the tide with care and concern for the most vulnerable and historically oppressed and marginalized," Kanter said.

What he delivered instead was a 23-minute sermon titled "The Love of Liberty," which is described on the congregation's website as a "Post-Election Message of Love and Resistance." As of Friday afternoon, the sermon had about 1,400 views on YouTube.

Kanter called on Unitarian Universalists to uphold freedom and progressive values.

"We will not stop speaking the truth or pointing to the truth, or putting a spotlight on the abuse of the vulnerable. We do not stop even when we are in danger because love does not die here today, friends. And freedom will not die here either."

Watch the sermon in full below. An audio version and a written transcript are available on the First Unitarian Church of Dallas website.

Watch: "The Love of Liberty" Sermon

Delivered by Rev. Dr. Daniel Kanter on Sunday, November 10, at First Unitarian Church of Dallas.

Access It on YouTube

Advertisement