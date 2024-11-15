'Love Will Not Die Here Today': UU Minister Delivers Powerful Post-Election Message of Resistance

Rev. Dr. Daniel Kanter wrote three sermons for three scenarios, and none of them made it with him to the First Unitarian Church of Dallas pulpit the Sunday after the General Election, he said to the congregants before him.

"I chose none of them because they didn't adequately describe the stages of grief and hope and shame and failure and challenge I've been through since Tuesday [November 5]. I hoped our progressive values would finally be affirmed in our country. I hope that somehow our progressive values would rise above the tide with care and concern for the most vulnerable and historically oppressed and marginalized," Kanter said.

What he delivered instead was a 23-minute sermon titled "The Love of Liberty," which is described on the congregation's website as a "Post-Election Message of Love and Resistance." As of Friday afternoon, the sermon had about 1,400 views on YouTube.

Kanter called on Unitarian Universalists to uphold freedom and progressive values.

"We will not stop speaking the truth or pointing to the truth, or putting a spotlight on the abuse of the vulnerable. We do not stop even when we are in danger because love does not die here today, friends. And freedom will not die here either."

Watch the sermon in full below. An audio version and a written transcript are available on the First Unitarian Church of Dallas website.