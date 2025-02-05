Read the 2025 UUA Moderator and Co-Moderator Candidate Statements

The candidate statements for Unitarian Universalist Association moderator or co-moderators are available for review. The UUA Board of Trustees voted to nominate the candidates following the recommendations of the Moderator Search Committee, and no additional candidates chose to run by petition.

Learn more about the candidates' qualifications and goals in their own words in the candidate statements linked below:

Natasha Walker , Developmental Board Chair at Black Lives of Unitarian Universalism (BLUU), who is running as an individual candidate. Read the statement.

Rev. Kimberly Quinn Johnson, minister of the UU Congregation of the South Fork on Long Island in Bridgehampton, New York, and Bill Young, a trustee on the UUA Board who also served as the UUA Secretary from 2020–2024, who are running as a team. If elected, Johnson and Young will serve as co-moderators. Read the statement.

The election for the new moderator or co-moderators, who serve for a single term of six years, will take place at General Assembly 2025, a multiplatform GA to be held June 18–22 online and in person in Baltimore, Maryland.

The newly elected moderator or co-moderators will take office immediately after GA 2025. The term of the current co-moderators, Rev. Meg Riley and Charles du Mond, ends after GA 2025.