GA Delegates to Vote on Business Resolution in Support of Transgender, Nonbinary, and Intersex People

A business resolution that embraces transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people as a fundamental expression of Unitarian Universalist religious values is on the final agenda of this year’s Unitarian Universalist Association General Assembly.

The UUA’s Board of Trustees added the item on May 20, according to a news release.

Business resolutions have the power to set the Association's core commitments. If approved during GA, this would become the first one adopted in support of transgender equity—though other statements of support have passed in prior assemblies.

“The resolution urges UU congregations to honor, defend and celebrate the spectrum of gender identity and to affirm that commitment through actions,” the UUA news release states.

A copy of the GA agenda is available online. The business resolution’s full text begins on page 77.

Delegates will vote on adopting the resolution during GA, which takes place online from June 20 to 23. To pass, the resolution needs two-thirds of the delegates to vote in its favor.

