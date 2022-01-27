Sowing Justice: Why Corporations Love the Filibuster

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

Voting Rights

“Follow the money” is a fundamental principle for political reporters. It means competent journalists look at who funds politicians, provides that information in relevant stories, and examines how politicians’ votes and statements compare to the agenda of their funders. On that criterion, nearly every news report on the recent filibuster of Senate voting rights legislation failed.

It’s not like the trail is camouflaged. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, perhaps the most powerful lobbying group in America, promoted its agenda publicly, decrying the threat of a responsive democracy and touting the filibuster to prevent it. The Chamber publicly lavished praise and cash upon Krysten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democratic Senators who saved corporate America from the threat of majority rule. Without the filibuster, proposals broadly popular with the public, but anathema to many corporations—like a $15 minimum hourly wage and bans on corporate union-busting—could become law.

Finally, the Chamber warned all Senators that a vote to enable democracy will be punished on its scorecard, which tells who’s been naughty or nice in the eyes of multinational corporations.

When Manchin and Sinema professed their deep concern for bipartisanship or tradition to justify blocking voting rights protections, a few reporters showed appropriate skepticism (both Senators voted to suspend the filibuster just weeks earlier for spending bills). Yet reports on the filibuster vote from the largest media outlets neglected corporate influence entirely. The only reporting I found connecting Manchin and Sinema’s filibuster support to funding by fossil fuel interests, restaurant chains, and many other corporations was The Daily Poster, a reader-supported journalism startup.