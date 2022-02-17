‘Voter Fraud’ Conspiracists Reveal Their Hypocrisy

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

Voting Rights

Let’s be clear: in the United States, no state or national election result in modern history has been impacted by voter fraud, and those who claim otherwise seek to undermine democracy, not improve it.

Yet it makes sense for states to keep voter data current to eliminate those possibilities and avoid voting rolls cluttered with duplicates or ineligible people. To the discredit of most mainstream media, most people don’t realize a nationwide system to keep voter rolls current has operated for a decade.

Created through collaboration among states and Pew Charitable Trusts in 2012, the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), is a non-profit, non-partisan consortium managed and financed by thirty member states.

Those states regularly share voter registration and motor vehicle license records through an encrypted process. ERIC then identifies and sends back any inaccuracies or duplicates, and flags who moved, who died, and who is eligible to vote but isn’t registered.

ERIC can even identify illegitimate votes and flagged 372 likely cases of double voting or someone casting a deceased person’s ballot among the 14.6 million mail ballots cast during the 2016 and 2018 elections (.0025 percent).

Notably, ERIC leaves it to member states to act on the information, unlike the now-defunct Interstate Crosscheck program (promoted by notorious vote suppressor Kris Kobach), which directly removed citizens from voter rolls in participating states and wrongly disenfranchised many people through either incompetent or malicious practices.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas effectively sued Crosscheck out of existence in 2019 on behalf of people whose social security numbers were exposed, driving most members to join ERIC.