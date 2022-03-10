Supporting Those Impacted by the Crisis in Ukraine

As the situation in Ukraine has unfolded over the last several days, there has been an outpouring of prayers and concern from Unitarian Universalists expressing heartfelt unity around this growing human rights tragedy. We want to share the most up to date information on how UUs in this country and around the world are responding and amplify the ways that we can all help.

As Rev. Susan Frederick-Gray, president of the Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA), said, “we continue to join in solidarity with so many around the world and pray for the people of Ukraine. Our hearts go out to those who are enduring devastating loss of life, violence, instability, and upheaval due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Our UU faith calls us to remain committed to justice and we believe we have a moral responsibility to support the creation of peace and the equal rights of all people.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a stark reminder that human rights are fundamentally linked to our interdependence. Over the last few weeks, while we have seen tremendous acts of courage and generosity by and towards the people of Ukraine, we have also seen the worst of human behavior. We continue to be mindful that an authoritarian, imperialistic ideology that seeks to deny Ukrainians their rights to live free and independently, under the false, anti-Semitic guise of “denazification,” is directly tied to colonialist ideologies globally and here in the U.S. that endanger the health, well-being, and lives of BIPOC individuals, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, and other marginalized populations.

And as millions of people living in Ukraine flee to safety, we know that, on top of an already dangerous situation, there are life-threatening experiences of anti-Blackness, racism, and xenophobia that are blocking escape from the deadly conflict.

Support Ukraine Response

The scope of this humanitarian crisis is staggering. To help address the scale of the crisis, the UUA has been working closely with our partners at the UU Service Committee, which is dedicated to advancing human rights and social justice, together with an international community of grassroots partners and advocates. They have created an Emergency Relief Fund to support Ukraine and we are committed to amplifying their voice and humanitarian work.

The international implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine are profound. The UUA’s International office has additional resources for supporting Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes and communities, including information on supporting the Hungarian Unitarian Church and the International Women’s Convocation’s Faithify Campaign.

As more information becomes available, we will make sure to provide updates on our efforts, including on our Facebook page. We ask that you continue to hold in your hearts the people of Ukraine and all of those around the world who are suffering because of war and injustice. And we ask that you pray for peace as we all hold each other in mutual care.