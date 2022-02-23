UU Nations: Ukraine and Our Commitment to Peace

UU Nations: Ukraine and Our Commitment to Peace

UU World Magazine , published by the Unitarian Universalist Association

International Peace & Conflict

The Kellogg-Briand Pact of 1928 outlawed annexing territory by conquest. This pact provided a basis for World War II war crimes trials. Reinforcing the Kellogg-Briand Pact, Unitarian Universalists John Washburn from the United States and Elaine Harvey from Canada led the faith caucus for the establishment of the International Criminal Court with the Rome Statute, which upholds the principles ending war and violent aggression.

Since 1945 no nation had gained territory through conquest until 2014, when Russia took Crimea from Ukraine and attacked the Donbas region of Ukraine. Over 15,000 Ukrainians have been killed.

Unitarian Universalists banded together with the Union for Reform Judaism and Rissho Kosei-kai (Japanese Buddhist organization) to form Religions for Peace (RFP), which was founded in Kyoto, Japan, in October 1970. RFP consists of the world’s most prominent faith leaders from over 100 countries. It has mediated conflicts and worked for peace for more than five decades. The UUA is a crucial supporter and leader in RFP International and RFP USA, which I serve as a co-moderator.

Also, in 1970, Unitarian Universalist Rev. Homer Jack founded the NGO Committee on Disarmament, Peace, and Security at the United Nations and started publishing Disarmament Times. I am currently chair of this committee, and we continue to publish Disarmament Times.

Throughout our sixty-year history at the United Nations, the UU@UN has pointed out that peace, justice, and human rights are linked and interdependent.

How did the current situation in Ukraine happen?

In the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, the United States, Russia, and Britain committed “to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine” and “to refrain from the threat or use of force” against Ukraine. With those assurances, Ukraine gave up its 1,900 strategic nuclear warheads.

The UU@UN continues to work for disarmament and the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Viktor Yanukovych was the Ukrainian president from 2010 to 2014. He kept Ukraine close to Russia, amassed stunning wealth, lived opulently, and was corrupt. He wanted Russian to be the language of Ukraine. The Euromaidan protests started in November 2013 against Yanukovych. On February 22, 2014, Yanukovych was impeached, and he fled the country. Ukraine has leaned towards the west and away from Russia ever since.

Victoria Nuland joined the U.S. Foreign Service with me in 1984. Of our entire 1984 class, she has been the most successful. She was the point person during the Ukraine crisis. In a 2016 U.S. Senate Foreign Relations testimony, she said Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine “shattered any remaining illusions about this Kremlin’s willingness to abide by international law or live by the rules of the institutions that Russia joined at the end of the Cold War.”

Victoria left the Department of State along with many others when Trump became president in 2017. She rejoined as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs in April 2021.

Donald Trump has had close relations with Russia for thirty years. In 2016, it was clear that Russia worked to get Trump elected and block Hillary Clinton. Trump was attracted by the power and wealth that Vladimir Putin can amass for himself.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager previously worked to get Viktor Yanukovych elected as President of Ukraine and align it with Russia.

The soaring words in the preamble of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights sound like they were drafted by a Unitarian. They were. John Peters Humphrey completed the first draft at the request of Eleanor Roosevelt and shepherded the document to its conclusion in 1948. When I spoke to the UU Congregation in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, I discovered that John Peters Humphrey was a Unitarian and member of the Winnipeg congregation. The preamble reads:

“Whereas recognition of the inherent dignity and of the equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world, Whereas disregard and contempt for human rights have resulted in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind, and the advent of a world in which human beings shall enjoy freedom of speech and belief and freedom from fear and want has been proclaimed as the highest aspiration of the common people, Whereas it is essential, if man is not to be compelled to have recourse, as a last resort, to rebellion against tyranny and oppression, that human rights should be protected by the rule of law, Whereas it is essential to promote the development of friendly relations between nations.”

Please follow Disarmament Times.