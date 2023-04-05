UUA Presidential Election 2023

The next president of the Unitarian Universalist Association will be elected this summer. Voting will open in June and finish during General Assembly 2023, which will take place June 21–25 online and in person in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The UUA president is the primary public and spiritual leader of Unitarian Universalism, as well as the Association’s chief executive officer. Delegates will elect the new president for a six-year term, 2023–2029. Elections for other open UUA positions—such as for the Board of Trustees—may also take place; more details on these elections will be confirmed in May.

Candidate Rev. Dr. Sofía Betancourt © EYE Imagery

Under the UUA bylaws, the UUA’s Presidential Search Committee is responsible for nominating candidates for president. The committee unanimously nominated two candidates for president: Rev. Dr. Sofía Betancourt and a second nominee who declined and withdrew their candidacy. The UUA Board of Trustees invited other potential candidates to consider running by petition through the process defined in the bylaws, but no one chose to do so. Betancourt is now the sole nominee for president. The UUA secretary and board have confirmed that the campaign and election will continue with a sole nominee, in support of engagement with the democratic process.

Betancourt is an experienced leader and theologian in Unitarian Universalism, including formerly serving as a professor at Starr King School for the Ministry and as interim co-president of the UUA in 2017. She currently serves as resident scholar and special advisor to the Unitarian Universalist Service Committee.

In the months leading up to the election, Betancourt will participate in several regional forums and an online forum to answer questions about her candidacy. For more information, including dates, times, and locations of the forums, visit uua.org/2023elections.

Read Rev. Dr. Sofía Betancourt’s candidate statement.