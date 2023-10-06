Nancy Pierce: A Career in Focus

Explore a gallery of highlights from Nancy Pierce's years documenting General Assembly. UUA GA Restrospective, 1993–2023 © 2011 Nancy Pierce/UUA

If you have ever seen a photo of the Unitarian Universalist Association's General Assembly, there is a good chance Nancy Pierce was the one who took it.

A documentary photographer and member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlotte, North Carolina, Pierce has photographed every in-person General Assembly of the Unitarian Universalist Association since 1993.

Outside of her work for the UUA, Pierce's photos have been featured in numerous projects and exhibits, including the Light Factory's award-winning River Docs exhibition, the UNCC Urban Institute's City of Creeks project, and the Levine Museum of the New South's award winning Families of Abraham, Cotton Fields to Skyscrapers and Changing Places.

Pierce retired in July 2023. Before photographing her last General Assembly, she sat down with UUA Videographer Chris Northcross to reflect on her role as a photojournalist, memorable GA moments, and what comes next.