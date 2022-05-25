Pause to Remember

page from Spring 2021: Moment of Reflection: Memorial. An image of A candlelight vigil in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 19, 2020, honors George Floyd and others killed by police with an installation created by Anna Barber and Connor Wright.
May 25, 2022, marks the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd at the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The UUA lifts up the life of George Floyd and honors his loved ones and his community, all of whom will have a painful and indelible memory in their hearts forever. We recognize that searing injustices and death as a result of police use of force and systemic racism continue within a militarized law enforcement that has changed little. As we resolved in 2020, the UUA is committed to making our congregations and communities authentically multicultural, multiracial, anti-oppressive spaces that dismantle anti-Blackness. We pledge to continue that important antiracist work, today and for the long haul. We remain committed to building a world in which love and justice thrive. The photo was originally published as a Moment of Reflection in our Spring 2021 edition.

Image: Image © 2020 Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

