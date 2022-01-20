A Wake-up Call for Reproductive Justice Advocates

Sowing Justice: A Wake-up Call for Reproductive Justice Advocates

Long before Texas and Mississippi passed recent laws designed to invite the U.S. Supreme Court to erode or overturn Roe v. Wade, residents of many states were losing access to birth control, family planning, and abortion services. Since the 1973 Roe ruling forbade bans on abortion, states have enacted more than 1,300 restrictions on abortion access.

Those legal restrictions both caused and accompanied the closing of hundreds of clinics providing abortions, forcing many people to travel several hundred miles to consult with clinics providing full services. People of financial means can simply travel to where reproductive rights are protected, but many low-income folks are effectively stripped of equal rights by the state. As with myriad restrictions on voting rights, people of color are most heavily impacted, so regardless of lawmakers’ intent, anti-abortion laws are inherently classist and racist. “Rights” without access have little meaning.

These laws don’t just alter lives, they take lives. While abortion opponents cite anecdotes about abortion complications, being forced to carry a pregnancy to term results in the mother’s death 33 times more often than with an abortion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

Harmful impacts on health, safety and economic well-being also are common. Women prevented from accessing a wanted abortion are more likely to live in poverty later, they stay tethered to abusive partners, and experience more health problems. And states advancing the most restrictive abortion laws also have far higher infant mortality rates than other states.

For these reasons and more, Unitarian Universalists embrace a reproductive justice framework that goes beyond abortion rights to ensure all people have affordable access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare and sexuality education. Such access helps drive the long-term reduction in abortion rates, so reproductive justice priorities can create common ground with people who truly seek to minimize abortions, rather than control women.