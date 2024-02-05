30 Days of Love: Empower Democracy and Promote Electoral Justice with UU the Vote

In this presidential election year, Unitarian Universalists across the country are gearing up to advocate for electoral justice at the local, state, and national levels.

UUs are at the front lines of the struggles for decriminalization, trans rights, racial justice, and other issues that promote an inclusive, multicultural democracy.

There are many meaningful ways to be involved. That might be by helping register voters. It could be neighborhood canvassing, or phone banking, or educating people on their voting rights.

UU the Vote, the Unitarian Universalist Association’s nonpartisan electoral organizing program, is at work supporting UUs who are engaged in resisting authoritarianism.

For the fourth and final full week of the Side With Love campaign, the theme is Resilience, and the focus is on Democracy and Electoral Justice. We are highlighting the trailblazing work of UU the Vote and sharing how you or your congregation can connect with its efforts this election cycle.

What Is UU the Vote?

Life Join UU the Vote: A new Unitarian Universalist shares their experience "I was motivated to action by anger, but what I found was love," says Cal Ball. Cal Ball

UU the Vote was launched in 2020 by the UUA as a civic engagement initiative. The campaign aligned with UU beliefs that support the democratic process.

The group helps people mobilize for justice. It partners with local congregations, organizations, and advocates across all fifty states.

As part of UU the Vote’s voter education efforts, 3,000 volunteers from 400 UU congregations contacted more than 2 million voters in 2022 alone, according to a news release.

What Is UU the Vote Doing in 2024?

As we embark on another presidential election year, UU the Vote will be leading voter rights and educational efforts across the country. Through programming, UU the Vote, seeks to source volunteers, mobilize voters, and build community.

If you are interested in getting involved in UU the Vote’s 2024 programming, you can join the UU the Vote 2024 launch from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14 (Eastern Time). Register here.

What Resources Does UU the Vote Offer?

If you're interested in learning more, UU the Vote offers a wide range of accessible resources online, such as a media kit, visual resources, and recorded workshops.

30 Days of Love includes weekly spiritual themes and related resources. By Maryann Batlle on Canva.com

30 Days of Love Week Four: Resources, Tools, and Highlights

To frame the week's purpose, Nora Rasman, UU the Vote’s democracy strategist, offers a moment of reflection on democracy and electoral justice:

“I acknowledge the fear that many of us hold—that the threads of democracy we’ve had will fully unravel, and we will lose the pieces of representation we rely on. And I ground in the possibility that with the millions of people who have come into social movements in the past four years, we might push closer to a more just world. We will continue to fight and build the power of the working class multi-racial majority to exact wins from the people in power that will make all of our lives better.”

To read the full reflection, visit: sidewithlove.org/ourstories/2024/2/5/30daysweekfour.

For centering in this time of uncertainty, Nico Van Ostrand shares a Blessing for Resilience:

Blessing for Reslience by Nico Van Ostrand

Each week, 30 Days of Love offers a:

Reflection

Blessing

Body Practice

Time for All Ages

Grounding Exercise

Prayer

Find all Week Four resources at: sidewithlove.org/week-four.

To learn more about 30 Days of Love, check: sidewithlove.org/thirty-days-of-love.

Revisit Previous 30 Days of Love Themes and Tools

Ignite Your Heart: A Quick Guide to Side With Love's 30 Days of Love (Week One)

30 Days of Love: How Can Unitarian Universalists Champion Climate Justice? (Week Two)

30 Days of Love: Inspiring UUs in the Fight for Bodily Autonomy (Week Three)