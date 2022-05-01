‘Meet the Moment’ Virtually or In Person at General Assembly 2022

© UUA

After two years as an online-only event, participants at this year’s UUA General Assembly can attend virtually or in person in Portland, Oregon. The theme of GA 2022, which will meet June 22–June 26, is Meet the Moment: Reimagining Radical Faith Community.

New this year, those who want to represent their congregations as delegates and participate only in General Sessions may register as business-only attendees and pay a donation instead of the full registration fee.

“We want to encourage individual UUs who are interested in this opportunity to notify their congregation’s leadership as soon as possible since, also new this year, there will be several miniassemblies pre-GA,” says LaTonya Richardson, GA and Conference Services director.

As excitement builds for GA, Richardson has a couple of requests for attendees:

1. Book your housing within the contracted GA block. Though she understands the temptation of going with a short-term rental, Richardson stresses that booking within the GA block—which includes hotels and dormitory-style accommodations at local universities—is essential for ensuring the long-term financial stability of the event and honoring contracts with local businesses.

2. Have realistic expectations. The GA office is creating an event that works optimally for both in-person and offsite participants. Still, Richardson says, “I would like for people to have a mindfulness that we’re stretching our resources to accommodate this both/and.”

Register for GA here. Both financial support for registration and a payment plan are available. See more details and programming updates here.